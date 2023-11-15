CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia is not ruling out a third-party presidential run next year, but he wants input from the public. Last week he announced he would not seek another term in the Senate. However, you got impression Wednesday that Senator Manchin is not to be rushed into any final decision.

Senator Manchin addressed West Virginia reporters in a zoom conference call on Wednesday, Nov. 15. He says he plans to go on a listening tour, meeting with people in other states, to find out if there is a desire for a more moderate, centrist candidate that might appeal to people in both parties. He says he believes President Biden and former President Trump appeal to the extreme bases of their parties, and not mainstream America.

“I’m hoping to find out, and that’s why I said I’m not running again. I am going to go around, and I go around the country, but I am going to do more of that and talking to people to find out if there is a middle,” Manchin said. “And we’ll see what happens. And if there’s a middle, we’re going to find if these candidates don’t get off their can and do something.”

Manchin says the two parties need to focus more attention to lower the national debt and finding a continued use of fossil fuels in the nation’s energy economy. He gave no timetable on when he might make a final decision on any third-party presidential run.

The State of New Hampshire announced late Wednesday it will hold its “first in the nation” presidential primary on January 23rd. While potential independent candidates such as Senator Manchin don’t have to run in primaries, they still have to compete with other candidates for donations and staffing. So, the earlier he decides, the better his position might me.