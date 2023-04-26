CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Senator Joe Manchin is threatening to lead the effort to repeal a controversial law, that he played a large part in writing.

It all centers on the nation’s energy policies. Manchin says the White House is not staying true to its word on the deal he had made.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The “Inflation Reduction Act” was signed into law last August, and critics say Manchin supported a bad bill. The massive government spending was aimed, in part, at stimulating the rough national economy due to COVID-19. But, the bill also aimed to reform the nation’s energy policies to bring a balance of investments in fossil fuels for the next 10 years, as well as growing clean renewable energy sources.

So far, Manchin says, most of the spending has gone to renewables and not fossil energy.

“They’re not following the guidelines of the law and the intent of the law. We want energy security. We want to produce, basically, our oil and gas and coal, cleaner than anywhere in the world but have the horsepower to run our country and not be relying on foreign supplies. Someone basically doing what we won’t do for ourselves,” said Manchin.

“If you ask me a question like this, you know I’m going to answer this, because I don’t dodge anything. Joe had to be completely out of his mind to go along with this,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

Manchin says repealing or amending the “Inflation Reduction Act” could also lead to the completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline through West Virginia, allowing the state to sell its abundant national gas supplies to domestic energy buyers and our foreign allies. Congresswoman Carol Miller, (R) West Virginia, is also pushing legislation to get that pipeline finished.

And Senator Manchin defended his overall vote on this law, saying the “Inflation Reduction Act” did pour millions of dollars in incentives into West Virginia, to attract new green energy-focused companies, such as Berkshire Hathaway, Green Power Motors, and Form Energy.