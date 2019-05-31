Sen. Manchin targets meals-on-wheels improvements

HAMLIN, W. Va. (WOWK) – He’s a U.S. Senator, he was the Governor, and now he has a new title. Joe Manchin: Meals-On-Wheels delivery driver. We took an exclusive ride with Manchin Friday morning as he delivered meals to the homebound in Lincoln County. The problem, delivery vehicles like this are falling apart and need replacement.

“I know the importance of being independent, living by yourself if you want to, and having the support to do that. It’s a better quality of life. It shows the respect and dignity that every senior should have, and let them make the choice. This is what we’re doing. These trucks are ten years old now,” said Sen. Manchin.

Our travels took us through the country roads of Hamlin, delivering food to several homes. Among our stops was to feed Gary Tabor, a Vietnam Veteran who was exposed to Agent Orange and has breathing problems. To him the meal deliveries are a Godsend.

“It really means a lot to me. It helps me when I am here by myself or something. I can get it myself, put it in the microwave and I’m good to go. And I can’t get around a gas stove with oxygen, to cook for myself. But it really means a lot to me. It’s what keeps me going,” said Gary Tabor, a disabled Vietnam Veteran.

The Senior Center in Hamlin prepares meals for those who can visit in person, as well as for those who are homebound and get deliveries.

Right now there is a bill before that U.S. Senate that would provide $60-million a year to fix or replace vehicles used in the senior meal delivery services.