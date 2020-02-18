Senate delays greyhound racing elimination bill for the second time

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A bill to determine the future of greyhound racing was delayed for a second time Tuesday morning and is expected to be picked up in the Senate on Wednesday.

Senate members were supposed to have the final vote on Senate Bill 285 Tuesday, but it is now in the amendment stage.

The bill could end greyhound racing in the Mountain State. But on top of that, some lawmakers say eliminating it could cost 1,700 jobs.

The purpose of the bill is to eliminate the West Virginia greyhound breeding development fund and redirect money to the state excess lottery revenue fund.

According to Senate President Mitch Carmichael, $17 million goes into subsidizing the development and breeding of greyhounds in West Virginia. He told 13 News he believes the money could be used for stronger priorities.

“We’ve delayed it a couple days to see if there is a way to accommodate some of the concerns from various segments of our makeup or body to get them to recognize what I consider to be this very apparent easy decision,” said Carmichael (R-Jackson), “But I don’t know if we’ll be able to get there”.

Carmichael also told 13 News he believes the bill will not pass, but is hopeful the vote will show West Virginians where priorities should lie.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories