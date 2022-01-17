Senator Amy Grady’s daughter, Eastyn, sent Gov. Justice a get-well card

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Senator Amy Grady’s daughter, Eastyn, recently sent Gov. Jim Justice a get-well card after he was diagnosed with COVID-19 which he read during his news briefing today.

Eastyn is nine-years-old and goes to Leon Elementary School in Mason County, according to Sen. Grady.

“I wanted to send Governor Justice a get-well card because he is so sweet and nice and loves everyone in West Virginia so much. Since he had COVID I wanted to make him feel better and I wanted him to know I was thinking of him,” Eastyn said.

Gov. Justice announced he had COVID-19 on Jan. 11 in a press release but is now back to work. Justice said that these days have been very difficult even though he is vaccinated and boosted.

Justice says he will keep the card forever because he was touched by her and everyone else’s well wishes.