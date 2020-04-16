Senator Capito selected for President Trump’s Economic Task Force

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) has been selected by President Donald J. Trump to serve on his Congressional Economic Task Force.

Capito is part of a bipartisan, bicameral group of members hand-picked by the president. She says the group will provide counsel on re-opening the country following the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, I’ve been communicating with West Virginians daily to make sure they have the resources they need to meet this challenge head-on. There is no question this pandemic has impacted our state and our entire country from many different angles—particularly the health of our citizens and our economy,” Capito says. “While we must continue to follow the advice of medical experts and practice social distancing, we need to look ahead to make sure we are taking the right steps to get our economy open and moving when this pandemic passes. That means working to make sure our small businesses and communities have the proper resources. I am honored President Trump has selected me to serve on this task force and I look forward to working with him to chart a path forward to reopening our country and rebuilding our economy.”

