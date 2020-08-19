Senator, congressman join Gov. Justice for live COVID-19 update

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 at approximately 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 19.
US Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Congressman Alex Mooney (R-WV) plan to join the governor and state officials for the briefing.
Monday, Justice went to detail about the adjustments of the color-coded system for reopening schools.
The map is based on a seven-day rolling average. The color-coding for will be as follows:
- Green: 0-3 cases per 100,000 population
- Yellow: 3-9 cases per 100,000 population
- Orange: 10-24 cases per 100,000 population
- Red: more than 25 cases per 100,000 population
As of Monday, Boone, Mingo, Lincoln and Taylor counties were coded orange, while Logan County remained in the red due to the county’s then 243 active cases.
