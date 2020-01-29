Senator Joe Manchin speaks about impeachment trial questioning period

WASHINGTON D.C. (WOWK) – Among those hoping to get a question asked today in the questioning period for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump are West Virginia’s Republican Senator Shelly Moore Capito and Democrat Senator Joe Manchin. Earlier this morning Senator Manchin spoke with 13 News about the question he would most like answered.

“I was going to ask to either side, the prosecution or the defense, have any of you all being the scholars and lawyers that you are, have you ever gone to a trial and not being able to call witnesses or see the evidence,” Manchin said.

Manchin said he wants to be able to call witnesses in the trial to give the president a fair impeachment trial and to make sure the Senate has all of the evidence.

“President Trump himself has said he wanted witnesses to clear his name. He said he couldn’t get a fair trial in the House, I want to make sure he gets one in the Senate. He says things were expedited, they were rushed through, I want to make sure we don’t do that. I want to make sure we have all the evidence and witnesses and he has a chance to clear himself on the charges that were brought,” Manchin said.

The senator said he hasn’t discussed the trial with Senator Capito, but that he questions how any of the senators will make a decision without hearing witnesses.

“Shelly will make her decision, she’ll give her explanations on what she believes. I’m telling you I don’t know how you make a decision without having witnesses and evidence that’s pertinent.”

Regardless of the outcome of the impeachment trial, one of Manchin’s biggest concerns is the president using his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani to conduct foreign policy.

“No matter what happens in trial, no matter what the verdict is, we must do something to stop that. Nobody, no president, no senator, nobody – a public official – should be able to use a private person that doesn’t have responsibilities under the government and State Department and our policies,” Manchin said.

