Senator Manchin backs President Trump on vaping product ban

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — “Just Say No” to vaping. That message from Senator Joe Manchin to students at George Washington High School in Charleston. Manchin is one Democrat who is supporting President Trump’s call to ban certain types of vaping products that have flavors that may appeal to teens.

“When they are basically putting strawberry and chocolate and bubble gum, they are not attracting the adult, I can assure you. That’s not the audience they are going for. So until we know the harms and dangers of this thing, and people are dying, getting very ill and we don;t know the cause. We’re going to find out first and I think he’s going to ban it, and I agree with him,” said Sen. Joe Manchin, (D-West Virginia).

But some adults argue that vaping is helpful to them, and they don’t want their rights interfered with.

“This is kind of an alternative to the cigarettes and I’m trying to stop smoking cigarettes. So this is supposed to be a healthier alternative and I’m going to try it,” said Antonio Hines, a vape user.

Concerns arose after the CDC reported more than 200 people sick in 22 states related to vaping – and at least five vaping-related deaths across the nation in recent weeks. Supporters of vaping say the federal government is going after the wrong products and should be targeting those sold illegally on the black market:

“There are many more deaths by cigarette per year, than vaping. Now we’re attacking nicotine vaping, but the true story is what’s happening here is black market THC marijuana vape cartridges,” said Trevor Anderson, a vaping supporter

The Food and Drug Administration is currently trying to figure out which vape products to ban, and which to allow to stay on the market.

The State Legislature may also get involved. Three years ago lawmakers tackled bills on the taxing and regulation of vaping, and they could do so again next session in January.