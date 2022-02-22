CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin was honored with the prestigious George Marshall Award Tuesday morning.

Manchin is only the second West Virginian to receive the award. The first was World War II Veteran, and Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams in 2020. The George Marshall award goes to a patriotic living American who exemplifies the sacrifice and service of the 16 million men and women who served in the Armed Forces during World War II.

Manchin spoke with 13 News before the ceremony Tuesday saying, “This award is the most prestigious award I think I’ve ever received, now I say that because of what it represents. Those who have given so much. And when you think about veterans that put a uniform on and take a bullet for us if needed and protect us all the time for the safety and for the freedoms that we enjoy.”

The award was also presented by the State Funeral for World War II Veterans organization whose mission is to convince the President of the United States to designate a state funeral for the last Medal of Honor Recipient from World War II. “Our country has had many state funerals for General’s, but never one for an enlisted man and Woody Williams was a Corporal,” said Bill McNutt, the organization’s Chairman.