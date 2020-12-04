Senator Manchin playing key role in next round of COVID-19 relief

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Under a bipartisan bill sponsored by Democrat Senator Joe Manchin, and several of his Republican colleagues, the unemployed would again receive federal assistance.

They would get 300 dollars per week, for the next four months. States, cities and counties would divide up another 160 billion dollars to pay for COVID expenses, including testing and vaccine distribution. But as of now adult Americans will not get another 12-hundred dollar stimulus check.

“Where I think we are right now? I think we are in a good place. Do I think we’ll get this accomplished? I do, because I think there is enough of us committed, enough of my colleagues are committed, that we won’t go home until we get a relief package,” said Sen. Joe Manchin, (R) West Virginia.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer call the Manchin-GOP bill a – quote “good starting point.” But a Republican West Virginia Congressman is skeptical.

“We’ll see. I mean she’s been saying that for months, ‘Oh it’s a good starting point, or we’re working on a compromise,’ and then not doing it. So, I’m still skeptical. I think the best path forward is for a group of Democrats to stand with Republicans,” said Rep. Alex Mooney, (R) West Virginia.

Many House members in both parties want to at least distribute 138 billion dollars of CARES Act money the summer that has yet to be handed out to the states. They can do so with a procedure known as a discharge petition, if a majority of the House says yes.

“Senator Manchin says his compromise bill is only a short-term relief measure, that carries the nation until April first. After that Congress will have to pass s more long-term stimulus package, said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.