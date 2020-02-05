Senator Manchin to vote yes on articles of impeachment

Washington, D.C. (WOWK) – As the Senate heads to vote on the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) has released a statement on his decision in the vote.

“The charges brought against President Trump are serious and carry grave consequences for our nation. In establishing our new republic, the Framers of the Constitution risked everything to rebel against imperial rule and instead form a democratic government of checks and balances in which no one branch would have unlimited power. The greatest fear the Framers had was foreign intervention into our fragile democracy and they warned us of the tremendous harm toxic partisanship could have on our democratic system. Sadly the partisan episode that unfolded in the United States Senate betrays the duties entrusted to this body by the Constitution,” Manchin said.

“The evidence presented by the House Managers, including video testimony of witnesses under oath in the House of Representatives, clearly supports the charges brought against the President in the articles of impeachment,” Manchin said.

“I have always wanted a fair trial in the Senate, and I am disappointed the President, his counsel, and a majority of my Republican colleagues decided not to support the inclusion of additional witnesses and documents during the trial, resulting in the first Senate impeachment trial of a President without witnesses. And while the President may assert executive privilege, that privilege has limits and is not absolute. Despite the false claim that a President can do no wrong, the President is not entitled to act with blatant disregard for an equal branch of government or use the superpower status of the United States to condition our support of democracy and our allies on any political favor. That is not who we are as a country,” Manchin said.

“Voting whether or not to remove a sitting President has been a truly difficult decision, and after listening to the arguments presented by both sides, I have reached my conclusion reluctantly. For the reasons above I must vote yes on the articles of impeachment. I take no pleasure in these votes, and am saddened this is the legacy we leave our children and grandchildren. I have always wanted this President, and every President to succeed, but I deeply love our country and must do what I think is best for the nation,” Manchin said.

