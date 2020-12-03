Senator releases more details in shooting of Officer Johnson

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito released more details on the shooting of Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson.

While speaking on the Senate Floor, Capito said while responding to a call on Dec. 1 of a traffic complaint in the 200 block Garrison Avenue on Charleston’s West Side, 28-year-old Johnson was shot in the chest shortly after arriving on scene. Capito said the bullet struck Johnson’s badge and deflected to her neck where it struck a main artery.

Johnson was rushed to the hospital where every effort was made to save her life, Capito said.

“She was a devoted daughter, sister, a loyal friend and a lover of animals,” Capito said. “and boy, did she have a bright future ahead of her.”

A man, identified as the alleged suspect, Joshua Phillips, 38, was caught further down Garrison Avenue, was shot by officers during his arrest and remains hospitalized. As of this writing, charges in Tuesday’s incident remain to be filed.