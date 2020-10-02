Senators announce funding for WV fire departments

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBOY) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee, and Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $1,335,292 on Friday from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security‘s (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for fire departments across the state of West Virginia.

“Our firefighters are on the front lines each and every day in West Virginia, and they courageously provide services that we rely on to maintain safe communities. We must make certain that our fire departments receive the level of support they need—especially the departments in more rural areas of our state—so that they can continue to do their jobs safety and effectively. I am so thankful for our firefighters in West Virginia and will continue to advocate for the support they need through my role as chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee,” said Senator Capito.

This funding was made available through FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) program.

“West Virginia’s firefighters put themselves at risk over and over again to protect their fellow West Virginians without question and continue to do so during the COVID-19 pandemic that has affected every West Virginian and American. Our fire departments should never struggle to get the funding they need, and especially not during a public health crisis. I will continue to fight for our first responders to ensure they have the support they deserve,” said Senator Manchin.

Individual awards listed below:

Cumberland Valley Volunteer Firemen’s Association/Falling Waters, W.Va. – $532,866

– $532,866 West Virginia University – $357,826

– $357,826 Kermit Volunteer Fire Department, Inc. – $291,398

– $291,398 Mason Volunteer Fire Department, Inc. – $78,761

$78,761 City of Belington – $47,619

– $47,619 Ranson Independent Fire Co. No. 1, Inc. – $24,468

– $24,468 Chapmanville Volunteer Fire Department – $2,354

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.