Senators announce funding opportunity for WV college students impacted by coronavirus

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Senate Appropriations Committee members, U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) announce the potential for $66,559,082 from the U.S. Department of Education to go to Higher Education Institutions West Virginia.

“So many college students across our state have been impacted by the coronavirus outbreak,” Capito says. “This is an unprecedented interruption in their educational journey, and it is essential that we provide the support that they need. This funding from the CARES Act will help provide financial relief to students for expenses related to course materials, food, housing, healthcare, and childcare. During this uncertain time, students across our state and country have shown dedication and resiliency as they adapted to drastic changes in the pursuit of their degrees. I am thankful for the Department of Education and the support they bring to our state. I will continue to fight for this relief on behalf of our colleges, universities, and students in West Virginia.”

The senators say the funding can provide direct emergency cash grants to college students who have been directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic though the discretion of their university or college.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically impacted West Virginia and the way we are educating our students. That is why I fought so hard to secure $30 billion for our students and our schools in the CARES Act, which is over $10 billion more than the initial proposal,” Manchin says. “In West Virginia, schools are transitioning to online classes and other virtual learning opportunities, but many students don’t have access to reliable broadband, making it nearly impossible to keep up with other students. The coronavirus pandemic caused sudden but necessary changes in every aspect of our lives. Today, I am pleased the Department of Education will be delivering these emergency cash grants to students through their higher education programs, but it is important to remember that this is only the first installment. We have a lot of work yet to do to help ease the burden so many of our students are facing.”

Capito says the ammounts listed below reflect the potential amount an institution may receive under the program they can choose to offer as Emergency Financial Grants to students:

West Virginia University – $20,174,232

Marshall University – $9,003,939

Fairmont State University – $3,426,559

Shepherd University – $2,679,616

West Liberty University – $2,246,663

Concord University – $2,057,014

West Virginia University – Parkersburg – $1,753,087

West Virginia State University – $1,650,103

Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College – $1,523,218

Bridgevalley Community and Technical College – $1,445,025

Glenville State College – $1,440,768

Bluefield State College – $1,296,174

West Virginia Wesleyan College – $1,242,558

West Virginia Wesleyan College – $1,242,558

Blue Ridge Community and Technical College – $1,185,596

Pierpont Community & Technical College – $1,154,797

Alderson Broaddus University – $1,126,674

Mountwest Community and Technical College – $1,129,207

Davis & Elkins College – $980,322

Salem University – $904,789

Wheeling University – $766,653

West Virginia Northern Community College – $732,317

New River Community and Technical College – $688,982

Bethany College – $582,649

West Virginia Junior College – $506,663

West Virginia Junior College – $470,415

Ohio Valley University – $405,760

Huntington Junior College of Business – $384,451

Valley College – $328,669

Carver Career and Technical Education Center – $307,983

West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine – $247,036

Appalachian Bible College – $238,981

Valley College – $230,104

International Beauty School – $213,159

Eastern West Virginia Community & Technical College – $211,888

Huntington School of Beauty Culture – $189,254

Morgantown Beauty College – $179,773

Academy of Careers and Technology – $174,170

Cabell County Career Technology Center – $160,620

Charleston School of Beauty Culture – $151,472

Garnet Career Center – $148,515

James Rumsey Technical Institute – $138,292

Fred W. Eberle Technical Center – $121,970

Putnam Career & Technical Center – $106,383

Fayette Institute of Technology – $106,163

Mercer County Technical Education Center – $105,541

Clarksburg Beauty Academy & School of Massage Therapy – $99,727

Benjamin Franklin Career & Technical Center – $96,740

Mon. County Technical Education Center – $93,681

Meredith Manor Int’l Equestrian Centre – $93,719

Mountain State College – $86,177

Ralph R Willis Career and Technical Center – $73,861

Roane Jackson Technical Center – $73,406

Mingo Extended Learning Center – $59,512

United Technical Center – $57,801

Scott College of Cosmetology – $53,972

Mountain State School of Massage – $47,967

Mineral Co. Vocational Technical Center – $40,808

Wood County Technical Center – $37,341

Randolph Technical Center – $36,561

B M Spurr School of Practical Nursing – $31,232

West Virginia University Hospitals – $20,244

John D. Rockefeller IV Career Center – $15,141

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories