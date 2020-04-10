Senators announce funding opportunity for WV college students impacted by coronavirus

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Senate Appropriations Committee members, U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) announce the potential for $66,559,082 from the U.S. Department of Education to go to Higher Education Institutions West Virginia.
“So many college students across our state have been impacted by the coronavirus outbreak,” Capito says. “This is an unprecedented interruption in their educational journey, and it is essential that we provide the support that they need. This funding from the CARES Act will help provide financial relief to students for expenses related to course materials, food, housing, healthcare, and childcare. During this uncertain time, students across our state and country have shown dedication and resiliency as they adapted to drastic changes in the pursuit of their degrees. I am thankful for the Department of Education and the support they bring to our state. I will continue to fight for this relief on behalf of our colleges, universities, and students in West Virginia.”
The senators say the funding can provide direct emergency cash grants to college students who have been directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic though the discretion of their university or college.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically impacted West Virginia and the way we are educating our students. That is why I fought so hard to secure $30 billion for our students and our schools in the CARES Act, which is over $10 billion more than the initial proposal,” Manchin says. “In West Virginia, schools are transitioning to online classes and other virtual learning opportunities, but many students don’t have access to reliable broadband, making it nearly impossible to keep up with other students. The coronavirus pandemic caused sudden but necessary changes in every aspect of our lives. Today, I am pleased the Department of Education will be delivering these emergency cash grants to students through their higher education programs, but it is important to remember that this is only the first installment. We have a lot of work yet to do to help ease the burden so many of our students are facing.”
Capito says the ammounts listed below reflect the potential amount an institution may receive under the program they can choose to offer as Emergency Financial Grants to students:
- West Virginia University – $20,174,232
- Marshall University – $9,003,939
- Fairmont State University – $3,426,559
- Shepherd University – $2,679,616
- West Liberty University – $2,246,663
- Concord University – $2,057,014
- West Virginia University – Parkersburg – $1,753,087
- West Virginia State University – $1,650,103
- Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College – $1,523,218
- Bridgevalley Community and Technical College – $1,445,025
- Glenville State College – $1,440,768
- Bluefield State College – $1,296,174
- West Virginia Wesleyan College – $1,242,558
- Blue Ridge Community and Technical College – $1,185,596
- Pierpont Community & Technical College – $1,154,797
- Alderson Broaddus University – $1,126,674
- Mountwest Community and Technical College – $1,129,207
- Davis & Elkins College – $980,322
- Salem University – $904,789
- Wheeling University – $766,653
- West Virginia Northern Community College – $732,317
- New River Community and Technical College – $688,982
- Bethany College – $582,649
- West Virginia Junior College – $506,663
- West Virginia Junior College – $470,415
- Ohio Valley University – $405,760
- Huntington Junior College of Business – $384,451
- Valley College – $328,669
- Carver Career and Technical Education Center – $307,983
- West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine – $247,036
- Appalachian Bible College – $238,981
- Valley College – $230,104
- International Beauty School – $213,159
- Eastern West Virginia Community & Technical College – $211,888
- Huntington School of Beauty Culture – $189,254
- Morgantown Beauty College – $179,773
- Academy of Careers and Technology – $174,170
- Cabell County Career Technology Center – $160,620
- Charleston School of Beauty Culture – $151,472
- Garnet Career Center – $148,515
- James Rumsey Technical Institute – $138,292
- Fred W. Eberle Technical Center – $121,970
- Putnam Career & Technical Center – $106,383
- Fayette Institute of Technology – $106,163
- Mercer County Technical Education Center – $105,541
- Clarksburg Beauty Academy & School of Massage Therapy – $99,727
- Benjamin Franklin Career & Technical Center – $96,740
- Mon. County Technical Education Center – $93,681
- Meredith Manor Int’l Equestrian Centre – $93,719
- Mountain State College – $86,177
- Ralph R Willis Career and Technical Center – $73,861
- Roane Jackson Technical Center – $73,406
- Mingo Extended Learning Center – $59,512
- United Technical Center – $57,801
- Scott College of Cosmetology – $53,972
- Mountain State School of Massage – $47,967
- Mineral Co. Vocational Technical Center – $40,808
- Wood County Technical Center – $37,341
- Randolph Technical Center – $36,561
- B M Spurr School of Practical Nursing – $31,232
- West Virginia University Hospitals – $20,244
- John D. Rockefeller IV Career Center – $15,141
