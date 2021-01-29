Senators announce more than $9 million to help homeless West Virginians

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBOY)– U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $9,102,145 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Continuum of Care awards to 21 different organizations across West Virginia on Friday.

“Many of our fellow West Virginians are currently experiencing homelessness including children and families, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only made this horrible issue worse,” said Senator Manchin. “I am pleased HUD is supporting 21 organizations across West Virginia and continue to be incredibly proud of their efforts to provide safe beds and a warm place to sleep for our fellow West Virginians. We must continue to work together to address homelessness and ensure all West Virginians have a roof over their head each night.”

Individual awards listed below:

$1,752,840 – Huntington West Virginia Housing Authority

$1,562,176 –WV Coalition to End Homelessness

$870,419 – Cabell-Huntington Coalition for the Homeless

$735,797 – Raleigh County Community Action Association

$532,412 – Telamon Corporation

$431,113 – Greater Wheeling Coalition for the Homeless

$428,301 – Clarksburg Housing Authority

$387,506 – Covenant House

$348,121 – Bartlett House

$337,143 – YWCA Charleston

$286,198 – Branches Domestic Violence Shelter

$260,320 – Roark-Sullivan Lifeway Center

$193,844 –Task Force on Domestic Violence, “HOPE, Inc.”

$187,521 – Kanawha Valley Collective

$186,206 – Charleston-Kanawha Housing Authority

$134,523 – Community Action of South Eastern West Virginia

$103,629 – Shenandoah Women’s Center

$103,457 – North Central WV Community Action

$97,118 – Prestera Center for Mental Health Services

$91,713 – City of Charleston

$71,788 – Southwestern Community Action Council, Inc.

“Creating a foundation that people in our state can rely on for housing resources and assistance is incredibly important, especially as we continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. The Continuum of Care program provides that support, while also assisting West Virginians facing homelessness or threats of violence in their homes. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I’ll continue working hard to bring funding back home that gives West Virginian’s the support they need, when they need it,” said Senator Capito.

The Continuum of Care awards were provided in the year-end stimulus package and will help quickly rehouse homeless individuals and families in West Virginia.