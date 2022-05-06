SENECA ROCKS, WV (WBOY) – The Seneca Rocks Discovery Center and the historic Sites Homestead have announced that its summer season is kicking off with a full schedule of programs for Memorial Day Weekend.

A variety of programs will run from Friday, May 27, through Monday, May 30. All of the programs are free, while some programs require pre-registration. All programs are subject to change or cancellation, officials said.

DAILY PROGRAMS: FRIDAY, SATURDAY, SUNDAY, MONDAY – May 27-30:

9:30-10:30 a.m., Coffee with a Ranger, Seneca Rocks Discovery Center. Plan your day and discover the forest while enjoying free coffee at the Mon Forest Towns hospitality table.

1:00-4:00 p.m., Home and Garden Tours, Sites Homestead. Travel back to the 1800s as you tour the historic home and heritage gardens, guided by costumed interpreters including a special visit from the mistress of the homestead, Dorothy Sites, on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Junior Ranger, Seneca Rocks Discovery Center. Make connections to the area’s natural and cultural history with activities targeted at the young and young at heart.

2:00-4:30 p.m., Roving Rangers, Seneca Rocks Trail. Pause along the trail or at the top of the rocks for short talks and demonstrations.

ADDITIONAL PROGRAMS: FRIDAY – May 27:

2:30-4:30 p.m., Discover River Snorkeling, Seneca Rocks Discovery Center. Look beneath the water’s surface as you try a new hobby and experience the river’s unique ecology. Space is limited for this program; please register in advance either in person at the information desk or by calling 304-567-2827.

7:30-8:30 p.m., Geology’s Sweet, Seneca Shadows Campground Amphitheater (In the event of rain: Seneca Rocks Discovery Center Auditorium). Learn how rocks are like cookies and mountains are like cake in this sweet tooth tempting evening program where baking and geology meet.

ADDITIONAL PROGRAMS: SATURDAY – May 28:

11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Pioneer Visit: Broom Making, Sites Homestead. Watch as broom maker Gary Robinson turns broom corn and chord into practical works of art. Robinson will have a selection of his works for sale.

2:30-4:30 p.m., Discover Plein Air Painting, Seneca Rocks Discovery Center. Create unique works of art through a variety of guided drawing and painting exercises for beginners and professionals alike.

The view from the top of Seneca Rocks on a beautiful summer day.

ADDITIONAL PROGRAMS: SUNDAY – May 29:

2:30-4:30 p.m., Discover the Atlatl, Seneca Rocks Discovery Center. Test your aim with this ancient weapon which predated the bow and arrow.

7:00-8:30 p.m., Concert and Speaker Series: Jesse Milnes and Emily Miller, Seneca Shadows Campground Amphitheater (In the event of rain: Seneca Rocks Discovery Center Auditorium). Enjoy country and old-time music accompanied with guitar and fiddle from this central West Virginia duo.

The Seneca Rocks Discovery Center is open 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Thursday through Monday, closed Tuesday and Wednesday. The Sites Homestead is open 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Thursday through Monday, closed Tuesday and Wednesday.