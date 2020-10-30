Sentencing for woman who admitted to killing veterans at Clarksburg VA Medical Center set for February

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Dates for the sentencing of a woman charged in multiple deaths at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center have been set in federal court.

Reta Mays

During a status hearing for Reta Mays held in a point of holding court in Wheeling, Federal Judge Thomas Kleeh heard representatives from Mays’ council and attorneys on the prosecution discuss her previous mental health history.

During those discussions, Mays’ attorney referenced a prior mental health history from 2003; however, the prosecution argued that because the history was from 17 years prior to the events at the Clarksburg VA Medical Center, it should have no bearing on her sentencing.

Kleeh asked that another status hearing be set for Nov. 18 at 10:30 a.m. Due to continued CARES Act regulations, the court event will take place via Zoom teleconferencing service. Kleeh said the court would provide the public a link to the Zoom meeting when that hearing occurs.

Provided the status hearing occurs and proper court documents are received in a timely manner, Kleeh set a tentative date of Feb. 18 for Mays’ sentencing. The sentencing will begin at 10 a.m. that day, and Kleeh also set aside the next day, Feb. 19 at 9:30 a.m., if the sentencing needed to continue beyond a single day.

In July, Mays pleaded guilty to seven counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Robert Edge Sr., Robert Kozul, Archie Edgell, George Shaw, W.A.H., Felix McDermott and Raymond Golden.