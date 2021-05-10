Countdown to Tax Day
Sentencing set in insulin injection deaths of 7 VA patients

West Virginia

by: JOHN RABY

This photo released Tuesday, July 14, 2020, by the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority shows Reta Mays, a former nursing assistant at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg, W.Va. Mays, pleaded guilty Tuesday to intentionally killing seven patients with fatal doses of insulin. She was charged with seven counts of second-degree murder and one count of assault with the intent to commit murder of an eighth person. She faces life sentences for each murder. (West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority via AP)

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — Sentencing is set this week for a former nursing assistant who admitted to killing seven elderly veterans with fatal doses of insulin at a West Virginia hospital.

What remains a mystery is what provoked Reta Mays to commit the crimes. Mays pleaded guilty last year to intentionally killing the patients with wrongful insulin injections at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg.

She faces up to life in prison for each of seven counts of second-degree murder when she’s sentenced Tuesday.

Mays admitted to injecting the veterans with unprescribed insulin while she worked overnight shifts at the northern West Virginia hospital between 2017 and 2018.

