Seven new COVID-19 deaths, less than 250 new cases reported in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says seven more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 2,782 deaths.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 60-year-old female from Cabell County, a 74-year-old male from Wood County, a 57-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 70-year-old male from Fayette County, an 88-year-old male from Morgan County, a 72-year-old female from Nicholas County, and a 61-year-old female from Lincoln County.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for May 25, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The WV DHHR also says 233 new cases of COVID-19 have been detected in the past 24 hours. The new cases bring the state to 160,587 cases throughout the pandemic. Of those cases, 1,791 have been confirmed as variant cases. The number includes 1,546 cases of the U.K. Variant, five cases of the South African Variant, eight cases of the Brazilian Variant, and 232 California Variant.

Health officials say the number of active cases in the state continues to drop with 5,341 currently active cases. Of those cases, 232 West Virginians are hospitalized with 85 patients in the ICU and 28 on ventilators.

The state has received a total of 2,889,332 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positivity rate of 5.79% and a cumulative rate of 5.11%. Health officials say 152,464 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

The WV DHHR says 887,388 people in the state have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 722,836 West Virginians have now been fully vaccinated. Of the state’s 65 and above population, 73.5% have been fully vaccinated.

West Virginia County Alert System map for May 25, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the state’s County Alert System map, no counties are in red again for today, May 25. The seven counties listed as orange include Mercer, Lincoln, Putnam, Pleasants, Braxton, Nicholas and Randolph counties.

Gold counties on today’s map include Berkeley, Mineral, Webster, Wirt, Jackson, Boone and Raleigh counties. Health officials say Mingo, Wayne, Kanawha, Clay, Lewis, Ritchie, Tyler, Wetzel, Brooke, Hampshire, Morgan and Jefferson counties are in yellow.

The remaining 29 of the state’s 55 counties are in green.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases per county include:

Barbour (1,476), Berkeley (12,602), Boone (2,117), Braxton (970), Brooke (2,218), Cabell (8,780), Calhoun (366), Clay (536), Doddridge (616), Fayette (3,497), Gilmer (873), Grant (1,280), Greenbrier (2,848), Hampshire (1,891), Hancock (2,831), Hardy (1,553), Harrison (5,944), Jackson (2,175), Jefferson (4,671), Kanawha (15,221), Lewis (1,254), Lincoln (1,527), Logan (3,194), Marion (4,535), Marshall (3,503), Mason (2,025), McDowell (1,586), Mercer (5,015), Mineral (2,909), Mingo (2,648), Monongalia (9,303), Monroe (1,158), Morgan (1,210), Nicholas (1,818), Ohio (4,263), Pendleton (705), Pleasants (946), Pocahontas (668), Preston (2,924), Putnam (5,267), Raleigh (6,928), Randolph (2,731), Ritchie (733), Roane (646), Summers (832), Taylor (1,248), Tucker (538), Tyler (736), Upshur (1,907), Wayne (3,151), Webster (510), Wetzel (1,372), Wirt (444), Wood (7,868), Wyoming (2,020).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

Barbour County

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Brooke County

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Weirton Salvation Army, 794 Cove Road, Weirton, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

1:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Wellsburg Banquet Hall, 12th Street, Wellsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Clay County

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 452 Main Street, Clay, WV

Fayette County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, J.W. & Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Lane, Mount Hope, WV

Grant County

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Viking Memorial Field Parking Lot, 157-109 Rig Street, Petersburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Town of Man Fire Department, Administration Building, 110 North Bridge Street, Man, WV

Mason County

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Old Goodwill Store (beside Piggly Wiggly), 303 3rd Street, Point Pleasant, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mingo County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Kermit Fire Department, 49 Main Street, Kermit, WV

Morgan County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Wyoming County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Wyoming County Fire Department, 12 Park Street, Pineville, WV

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit the WV DHHR website.