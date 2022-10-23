Crews are on the scene after they say several fires happened in the same area of Huntington (Photo by 13 News reporter Anna King)

UPDATE (4:45 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23): Huntington officials believe someone is setting homes on fire in the city.

Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller says that three back houses at a residence on Oney Ave. were on fire when the fire department arrived on the scene.

He says that multiple other fires happened in this same area on Sunday, and the fire department believes that someone is setting the homes on fire. He also said that one firefighter sustained a shoulder injury on the scene.

Fuller says that residents should be alert and aware and to contact HFD if they have any information about the fires.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Crews are investigating after they say that multiple fires broke out in the same area of Huntington on Sunday.

Huntington Fire Department officials say that several fires occurred on the 100 block of Oney Ave. in Huntington.

13 News has a crew at the scene, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.