Several people in Logan area still cleaning up from floods

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)— Several days later, people in the community of Shamrock near Logan, West Virginia are still dealing with the aftermath of high water.

“It came up so fast I didn’t get a chance to get down there to get anything. So I basically lost everything that was in the basement,” said Ronald Jones.

There is a pile of things on his fence line waiting to be hauled off.

“First you have to get rid of all of your stuff, which is hard. Like in my basement I had stored some of my son’s stuff, and he lost all of that,” Jones said.

In front, his neighbor Timothy Cunningham’s home was a similar sight. The grandkids’ toys, along with many other items, are now contaminated by floodwater.

“I’m retired. I’m on Social Security. So, you know, that isn’t much. What I’m doing is trying to make ends meet. I lost a freezer full of food,” Cunningham said.

Talking to the insurance company and cleaning up mud is not the way Jones or Cunningham would like to spend their days. But both neighbors continue to try to look on the brightside.

“It is all good,” Jones said. “We are alright. We didn’t lose no life, we just lost material stuff. So we can start over and do it again.”

A representative from Logan County Emergency Management was also in the community Friday assessing the damage.