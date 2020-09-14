Sewer line project announced in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Lens Creek Sewer Project has received $2 million from the United States Department of Agriculture to continue its construction phase.

County officials says the Lens Creek, which between Route 94 from Marmet and Boone County, is an area with outdated and failing septic systems that discharge into Lens Creek and the Kanawha River.

According to Kanawha County Commission officials, The Lens Creek Project Phase 1 will add 8 miles of a sanitary sewer line to serve 220 households and 500 over citizens.

“The Kanawha County Commission has repeatedly sought funding for the Lens Creek line extension. We were told no several times, but in my experience, you have to buckle down and keep working to make things happen,” Commissioner Ben Salango said. “Lens Creek Phase 1 will serve 220 households with sanitary wastewater service. Construction should begin in the Spring.”

Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper says the Lens Creek is the most significant sewer line extension in Kanawha County in decades.

According to county officials, the Lens Creek project had previously received $2 million in funding for planning and construction through the efforts of Congressman Alex Mooney and the Army Corps of Engineers.

“We have been working on this project for years, and today is a great day! It will be a boost to the community. We anticipate as many 50 new construction jobs once the project breaks ground.” Commissioner Henry C. Shores

