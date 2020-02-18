Sexual assault testing bill heads to governor’s office

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia may soon require the speedy testing and collection of rape kits under a bill heading to the governor’s office to be signed into law.

The House of Delegates gave final passage to the proposal Tuesday after approving a minor Senate amendment.

The measure would require the kits to be submitted to the state police’s forensic lab within 30 days or as soon as possible after collection. The kits could also be tracked and law enforcement would have to get a court order before disposing of the examinations.

The bill comes during a national push to clear backlogs of the kits.

In addition, many hospitals including CAMC Women’s and Children’s, provide rape-kits with victims, so they do not have to leave the hospital in a hospital gown.

