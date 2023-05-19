VIDEO: Previous coverage of the Coca-Cola strike.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Sheetz spokesperson told 13 News that workers with the union that represents Coca-Cola workers will “continue to make deliveries directly to Sheetz store location.”

“Sheetz is committed to being a good neighbor in every community we serve,” a Sheetz spokesperson told 13 News. “We have been working collaboratively with the leaders of Teamsters Local 175 and they will continue to make deliveries directly to Sheetz store locations.”

Teamsters Local 175, the union that represents Coca-Cola Consolidated workers in Charleston and Logan, said on May 9 that the strike began over what they called “unresolved grievances,” which included an agreement Coca-Cola entered with Sheetz convenience stores that they allegedly did not discuss with the union.

Union representatives alleged the agreement would lead to Coca-Cola eliminating union employees’ work by having product delivered from out-of-state directly to Sheetz’s warehouses.

Workers went back to work two days later on May 11.

On April 23, unionized Coca-Cola workers based in Charleston and Logan unanimously voted against a new contract.

At the time, the President of Teamsters Local 175, Ken Hall, said, “The manner in which [Coca-Cola Consolidated] treats their employees is disgusting. The company wants to eliminate work for its own employees which is the opposite of what their competitors are doing in the state of WV who want all of the work to be handled by their own employees.” Hall said that he was “surprised” that Coca-Cola and Sheetz entered into the agreement.

On April 25, union workers decided to go on strike but that decision was changed a day later because of the close relationship Coca-Cola workers said they have with the customers.

In reference to the strike, Coca-Cola Consolidated said, “We care deeply about our teammates and believe we presented a fair and competitive offer.” They said they were “disappointed” when the union went on strike and said they would continue to serve customers.

The union also represents Coca-Cola employees in Bluefield, Clarksburg and Parkersburg. Workers in Bluefield went on strike against Coca-Cola in July 2021.