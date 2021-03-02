Countdown to Tax Day
Sheetz to build WV distribution depot, bring 30 jobs

West Virginia

by: The Associated Press

KEARNEYSVILLE, WV (AP) — Convenience store chain Sheetz Inc. will build a $2 million distribution truck transfer station in West Virginia, creating up to 30 jobs.

Gov. Jim Justice says Sheetz will build the facility in Kearneysville. It will support Sheetz distribution centers in North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

The state investment includes 5.5 acres in an industrial park, construction of a 1,900-square-foot building and designated parking for trucks hauling grocery and retail items.

Sheetz operates 614 stores in Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia. The company employs more than 1,200 in West Virginia.

