Sheriff’s office searching for missing pregnant veteran

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman missing from Campbells Creek.

Deputies say they were notified on June 29 that Joanna Maria Hall, 35, of Campbells Creek was last seen earlier in June by her family.

Hall is described as a white female standing 5’3″ and weighing 120 pounds with black hair and green eyes. Deputies say she is also approximately eight months pregnant. At this time, a photograph of Hall has not yet been made available.

According to the sheriff’s office, Hall is a military veteran whose family says she has been diagnosed with PTSD and bipolar disorder. The sheriff’s office says Hall may be with an individual identified as Donnie Gooding, a recent boyfriend from South Charleston.

Anyone who may have any information on Hall’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0169, by email at tips@kanawhasheriff.us, on Facebook, or anonymously through their website at www.kanawhasheriff.us.