Sheriff’s office seeks help locating missing West Virginia boy

West Virginia

NEW MARTINSVILLE, WV (WBOY) — The Wetzel County Sheriff’s Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing boy.

According to a press release sent by the Wetzel County Prosecutor’s Office, Layden Floyd is currently missing from Wetzel County.

He is described as being 5’6″-5’7″, weighing 150 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair; he was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black shorts, according to the release.

Those with information into Floyd’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Wetzel County Sheriff’s Department at 304-455-8340 or to contact the West Virginia State Police at 304-455-0913.

