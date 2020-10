DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) – Dunbar Police are on scene of a shooting that took place near the GoMart on 16th street.

The police found one patient with a gunshot wound to the arm, who is currently being transported to the hospital. They do not have a suspect in custody at this moment.

Dunbar police are still on scene.

