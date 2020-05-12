‘Shop by appointment’ now available at Best Buy stores in WV

GRANVILLE, WV (WOWK) – Best Buy customers can now shop inside a select number of stores across the country by appointment only, including four stores in West Virginia, the electronics retailer announced Tuesday.

The service is available at the Charleston, Granville(Morgantown), Huntington and Wheeling stores, according to Best Buy.

This new service gives customers a one-on-one consultation with a Best Buy or Geek Squad employee to help with their tech needs and is available in about 600 stores across the country, officials say.

Customers first make an appointment by phone or through Best Buy’s website, app or live chat feature. Then, customers will get appointment reminders by text and email as well as a call from a store employee who will “go over the process, explain safety measures and get more information about their shopping needs.”

Employees wearing face coverings and gloves will escort shoppers around the store, disinfecting products that customers would like to handle, the company says.

More information on the new store consultation service and the safety protocols that go with it are available here.

Best Buy has offered “Contactless Curbside” service to customers since March.

