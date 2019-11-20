Shortage of supplies leaves some in West Virginia waiting for their Federal/REAL ID

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – People who went to the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles to get their Federal/REAL ID may be experiencing an abnormally long wait to get their identification.

According to a spokesperson for the agency the vendor responsible for producing DMV’s For Federal/REAL ID credentials notified the state last month of a shortage in laminate they could not immediately fill. That has caused a delay in the normal 10-15 business day arrival of customers’ For Federal driver’s licenses and identification cards.

DMV Commissioner Adam Holley said, “We are aware of our customers’ frustration. We are frustrated, too, as good customer service is one of our biggest priorities. Unfortunately, our DMV customers are bearing the inconvenience of the delay associated with the shortage. However, we are working directly with the vendor to ensure they are able to remedy the supply issue as soon as possible. The vendor has conceded to our requirement to work overtime at no charge to the state to be sure customers receive their credentials as quickly as possible.”

According to a spokesperson at the DMV, individuals waiting for their ID to arrive do still have access to the temporary paper copy that is issued at the offices. That is valid for 60 days. Customers are reminded to keep both their temporary paper and their expiring license with them at all times.

The agency said according to the vendor, licenses dated September 25 through October 3 have been printed and are in the process of being mailed. They are also currently printing licenses dated through October 18 and will continue to work overtime to correct their supply shortage.

However, to ensure our customers are taken care of, Commissioner Holley has established the following provision:

For customers that received their temporary credential beginning September 25, 2019 through present-day: If you have any issues with someone not accepting the temporary paper copy, DMV will issue you an emergency credential at no extra fee to the customer, that will be valid until your official hard copy For Federal/REAL ID arrives in the mail. To obtain this emergency license/ID card, you will need to come into a regional office to be verified in our system, and the credential will be issued immediately. Please be sure to bring your temporary credential and expired license/ID card with you.

