PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Officials with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office announced a Silver Alert for a missing Tennessee man.

At approximately 2:45 p.m., a Silver Alert was released for a missing Tennessee man by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office. The Silver Alert is for Floyd Henry Garrett, 72, who was last seen at 11:56 a.m. on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at the Little General in Ghent, WV.

Floyd Garrett is a white male, aged 72 with white hair and a thin build. Garrett may reportedly be in a Uhaul (AZ License AL89770) towing a black Ford Lightning (LA License C266270) which was last seen traveling on I-77 in Mercer and Raleigh counties.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Floyd Garrett is asked to contact the Mercer County Sheriff at (304)425-8911. A picture of Floyd Garrett is unavailable at this time.