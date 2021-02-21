Silver Alert issued for 2 missing West Virginians

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Silver Alert has been issued for two people missing in West Virginia.

Sandra Barkley, 77, and William Barkley, 79, are missing from Wyoming County and were last seen Sunday.

They are believed to be possibly driving a green 1997 Ford van with a WV registration 55U815. It is believed they may be traveling toward Florida.

Photo courtesy of Tia Barkley

Photo courtesy of Tia Barkley

Photo courtesy of Tara Champagne Barkley Blankenship

Photo courtesy of Tara Champagne Barkley Blankenship

If you have seen either of these two or might know where they are, please call 9-1-1.