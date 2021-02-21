Silver Alert issued for 2 missing West Virginians

West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy of Brianna Barkley

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Silver Alert has been issued for two people missing in West Virginia.

Sandra Barkley, 77, and William Barkley, 79, are missing from Wyoming County and were last seen Sunday.

They are believed to be possibly driving a green 1997 Ford van with a WV registration 55U815. It is believed they may be traveling toward Florida.

  • Photo courtesy of Tia Barkley
  • Photo courtesy of Tia Barkley
  • Photo courtesy of Tara Champagne Barkley Blankenship
  • Photo courtesy of Tara Champagne Barkley Blankenship

If you have seen either of these two or might know where they are, please call 9-1-1.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS