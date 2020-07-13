Silver Alert issued for Charleston man

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A silver alert has been issued for a man missing from Charleston.

According to Metro 911, the Charleston Police Department is searching for Arnett Hosten, 68, of Beech Avenue in Charleston. Hosten is described as a black male with gray hair and brown eyes, and 6′ tall weighing 235 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray shorts, and black and white shoes.

Hosten has anxiety and difficulty remembering things, according to Metro 911. Anyone with information regarding Hosten’s whereabouts is asked to contact 911.

