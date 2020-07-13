Silver Alert issued for Charleston man

West Virginia

by: Jessica Patterson

Posted: / Updated:
Silver Alert_1526506197210.jpg.jpg

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A silver alert has been issued for a man missing from Charleston.

According to Metro 911, the Charleston Police Department is searching for Arnett Hosten, 68, of Beech Avenue in Charleston. Hosten is described as a black male with gray hair and brown eyes, and 6′ tall weighing 235 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray shorts, and black and white shoes.

Hosten has anxiety and difficulty remembering things, according to Metro 911. Anyone with information regarding Hosten’s whereabouts is asked to contact 911.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

WOWK 13 NEWS