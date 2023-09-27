CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Authorities have issued a silver alert for a man last seen in the Beckley area.

According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the alert was issued for William Heilman, 77, who was last seen leaving the Tamarack in Beckley, West Virginia around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27.

Heilman is described as a white male with black hair and metal frame glasses. He was last seen wearing a plaid shirt, according to dispatchers. Kanawha County dispatchers also say Heilman has been diagnosed with dementia.

There is no photo available of Heilman at this time.

Metro 911 says the direction Heilman traveled is currently unknown, but he was driving a maroon Chevy Equinox with New York registration “KVL2136.”

Anyone with any information on Heilman’s whereabouts should contact 911.