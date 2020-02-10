SUMMERS COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Summers County woman.
West Virginia State Police are asking for help finding Jeanette Shue. She was last seen in the Hinton area. Shue is a 71-year-old white female, with white hair. She weighs 150 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue nightgown. Shue also suffers from dementia.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Ohio reacts to “American Factory” winning best documentary Oscar
- Bulgarian man arrested in Charleston area fencing scheme
- Deputies search for missing girl believed to be in Kanawha County
- Silver Alert issued for missing Summers County woman
- West Virginia Senate passes “Born-Alive Bill”
- 49-year-old Navy veteran hopes for shot at Tokyo Olympics
- Ohio hunters harvest more than 184,000 deer in 2019-2020 season
- Crews fighting structure fire in downtown Williamson
- Group unveils new decks of cards aimed at solving homicides
- Toddler reunited with lost ‘daddy doll’ at Savannah airport