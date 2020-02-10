Silver Alert issued for missing Summers County woman

Silver Alert: Jeanette Shue was last seen in the Hinton area of Summers County.

SUMMERS COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Summers County woman.

West Virginia State Police are asking for help finding Jeanette Shue. She was last seen in the Hinton area. Shue is a 71-year-old white female, with white hair. She weighs 150 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue nightgown. Shue also suffers from dementia.

