Silver Alert issued for missing West Virginia man

ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – State Police are searching for a missing man that has prompted a Silver Alert to be issued.
Troopers are searching for missing Thomas Wilson, 55, who was last seen outside the Rock Bar in Spencer in Roane County.
Wilson is 6’4″ tall and weighs 245 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a white or blue button-up shirt, with blue jeans and brown boots.
If you have seen him, please call 9-1-1.
