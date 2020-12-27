Silver Alert issued for missing West Virginia man

West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – State Police are searching for a missing man that has prompted a Silver Alert to be issued.

Troopers are searching for missing Thomas Wilson, 55, who was last seen outside the Rock Bar in Spencer in Roane County.

Wilson is 6’4″ tall and weighs 245 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white or blue button-up shirt, with blue jeans and brown boots.

If you have seen him, please call 9-1-1.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS