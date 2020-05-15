Silver Alert issued for missing West Virginia man

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Deputies in Wyoming County are asking for help from the public to find a an elderly man. Eddie Ray Lambert was last seen on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

Artist Rendering

Mr. Lambert left his house in Brenton at 6 p.m. He was driving a white 2013 GMC Denali Pickup Truck. It has a West Virginia Purple Heart license place with the number 3408.

Mr. Lambert is 71-years-old and has the early stages of Alzheimer’s Disease. He stand 5-feet 10-inches tall, weighs 145 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department at 304-732-8000 or the Wyoming County 911 center at 304-732-6953. Information can also be left with Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at the organization’s website or by using the P3 Tips App on any smart device.

