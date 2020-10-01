Silver alert issued in Kanawha County for missing man

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Metro 911 officials say a Silver Alert has been issued for a man in West Virginia.

According to dispatch officials, Richard Hensley, 66, left the Culloden area heading in an unknown direction around noon, today, Oct. 1.

Hensley is described as a 5’10” tall white man with white hair and a beard weighing 250 pounds. He was last seen in a gray or navy shirt, with blue jeans and glasses.

Officials say he was driving a maroon and silver F350 with the license plate tag: ILUVBBQ. He is possibly armed.

