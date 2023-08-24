Tyler Childers performs on stage at The Infinite Energy Arena on Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Duluth, Ga. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you were overwhelmed by the price of three-day tickets for the Healing Appalachia fundraising concert happening in Lewisburg next month, the single-day tickets are now available.

Tickets for the full event, which includes entry for Thursday, Sept. 21 through Saturday, Sept. 23 and a camping pass, are $174 each. But the event’s official Facebook page announced on Wednesday that if you just want to see certain acts, such as headliners Tyler Childers or Trey Anastasio, you can now buy tickets for just one day.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Each day will feature the following acts at the West Virginia State Fairgrounds:

Thursday – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Charles Wesley Godwin, Amythist Kiah, Emily Nenni

– Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Charles Wesley Godwin, Amythist Kiah, Emily Nenni Friday – Gov’t Mule, Umphrey’s McGee, Marcus King, Joslyn & the Sweet Compression

– Gov’t Mule, Umphrey’s McGee, Marcus King, Joslyn & the Sweet Compression Saturday – Tyler Childers, Trey Anastasio, John R. Miller, Tommy Prine, Katie Pruitt, Kelsey Waldon, Tim Goodin, Ritch Henderson, Tre Burt, William Matheny

Tickets for Thursday and Friday’s shows are now available for $60 plus fees, and tickets for Saturday’s show are available for $90 plus fees. Camping passes for each day are also available.

In addition, Healing Appalachia will also have “Late Night Jam” hosted by 49 Winchester and featuring Jeremy Short on Friday and Arlo McKinley and Drayton Farley on Saturday. Tickets for the jam will be $15 per day.

All tickets are available through Etix at this link. Details about times for each performer will be released on the Healing Appalachia Facebook page closer to the event.