Six coronavirus outbreaks linked to WV churches

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says six counties in the state have now seen outbreaks linked to churches.

The governor says three of these outbreaks have been resolved, however, the outbreaks in Greenbrier, Ohio and Boone counties remain active. The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is currently looking into another potential church outbreak.

Justice asks West Virginians across the state to use caution by following guidelines for social distancing, wearing masks and other CDC and state health official recommendations. He says so far, one person has been hospitalized related to the church outbreaks.

“If we’re going to go to church, we have got to do this because not only do you run the risk of yourself and your family and your other church members, but you go to Kroger, and you absolutely run the risk of contaminating and community spread becomes a great, big-time issue,” Justice said.

A total of 32 church members have tested positive in the county. Justice says 839 people were tested for the virus at the free minority and vulnerable population testing Monday in Greenbrier County with eight positive cases and 24 tests still pending.

West Virginia Coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh says outbreaks in the state can also be spread as people return to the state from traveling to higher endemic areas. Marsh says to avoid crowds, closed indoor spaces and close contact with people outside your own household.

“I think what’s really important to realize that the risk of having businesses and other events shut down by COVID is very much predicted by how much COVID you have in the communities that surround these businesses or venues,” Marsh said. “So as we control the rate of COVID positivity by protecting ourselves with masks and physical distancing and hand hygiene, then we also protect these vital businesses to be able to stay open and allow us to continue to open up other activities and other venues that we all want.”

