WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWK) — Six Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) correctional officers were indicted Thursday after an assault that resulted in the death of an inmate back in March 2022.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, former SRJ officers — Mark Holdren, 39; Cory Snyder, 29; Johnathan Walters, 35; Jacob Boothe, 25; and Ashley Toney, 23 — were charged with the assault of inmate Quantez Burks (named Q.B. in the release), 37, while former lieutenant Chad Lester, 33, joins the five former officers in being charged with covering up the use of unlawful force.

Burks was a pre-trial detainee before his death on March 1, 2022, having spent less than one day at the jail.

According to the indictment, Holdren, Snyder and Walters allegedly conspired with other SRJ officers to attack Burks after Burks had earlier tried to leave his assigned pod. Holdren, Snyder and Walters reportedly restrained and handcuffed Burks before striking him, while officers Boothe and Toney did not intervene.

The West Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Burks died of natural causes, but photographs from a Beckley funeral home director and a private autopsy found Burks was injured throughout his body and likely died of a cardiac event, brought on by the trauma.

The indictment also alleges that Walters, Holdren and Boothe submitted incident reports with false and misleading information, while Lester, Holdren, Snyder, Toney and Boothe are charged with making false statements to the FBI regarding Burks’ death.

The officers face the possibility of “life in prison for each of the civil rights offenses, five years in prison for each of the false statement offenses, and twenty years in prison for each of the remaining offenses,” the release said.

Two correctional officers, Nicholas Wimmer and Andrew Fleshman, were previously charged in August in connection with Burks’ death, having allegedly participated in the assault.

The case was investigated by the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office.