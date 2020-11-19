Six WV counties in the red

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia’s County Alert System is showing six counties currently in red.

According to the map on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources website, Marshall, Wood, Jackson, Wayne, Boone and Mineral counties are listed as red. Orange counties include Hancock, Brooke, Ohio, Jefferson, Berkeley, Morgan, Hampshire, Hardy, Barbour, Ritchie, Mason, Putnam, Cabell, Raleigh and Wyoming counties.

Grant, Preston, Wetzel, Harrison, Randolph, Wirt, Nicholas, Clay, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan and Mingo counties are gold. 11 counties are yellow and 11 counties are green.

Along with the growing number of counties in red, the Mountain State is reporting its second-highest daily total of COVID-19 cases with 1,122 new cases reported Thursday, Nov. 19.

The number follows the state’s current highest daily total by only 31 cases, when 1,153 cases were reported Saturday, Nov. 14.

Health officials also say 11 more West Virginians have died due to COVID-19, bringing the number of deaths to 623.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the deaths of an 87-year-old female from Cabell County, a 70-year-old male from Harrison County, a 68-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 75-year-old male from Ohio County, a 74-year-old male from Marshall County, an 82-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 63-year-old female from Tyler County, a 92-year-old female from Marshall County, an 85-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 64-year-old male from Wood County, and a 62-year-old male from Kanawha County.

The additional cases reported as of 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19 bring West Virginia to a total of 37,399 COVID-19 cases. Active cases in the Mountain State continue to rise with 11,643 active cases. The number of West Virginians recovering is also on the rise with 25,133 reported as recovered from the virus.

The state has received a total of 972,894 confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positivity rate of 5.22%. The cumulative percent positivity rate continues to climb, recorded at 3.39% this morning.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases per county include:

Barbour (298), Berkeley (2,440), Boone (553), Braxton (98), Brooke (455), Cabell (2,349), Calhoun (49), Clay (100), Doddridge (95), Fayette (997), Gilmer (180), Grant (264), Greenbrier (344), Hampshire (242), Hancock (459), Hardy (177), Harrison (977), Jackson (620), Jefferson (1,060), Kanawha (4,934), Lewis (215), Lincoln (371), Logan (958), Marion (653), Marshall (911), Mason (290), McDowell (537), Mercer (1,125), Mineral (781), Mingo (873), Monongalia (2,905), Monroe (310), Morgan (219), Nicholas (281), Ohio (1,182), Pendleton (88), Pleasants (65), Pocahontas (84), Preston (405), Putnam (1,504), Raleigh (1,301), Randolph (592), Ritchie (106), Roane (141), Summers (232), Taylor (235), Tucker (91), Tyler (115), Upshur (397), Wayne (863), Webster (51), Wetzel (352), Wirt (73), Wood (1,843), Wyoming (559).

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

Barbour County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Myers Clinic, 3 Health Care Drive, Philippi, WV

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Belington Clinic, 70 N. Sturmer Street, Belington, WV

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Belington, WV

Fayette County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Rainelle Medical Center, Midland Trail Health Center, 26719 Midland Trail, Hico, WV

Hampshire County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV

Hardy County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Hardy County Ambulance Authority, 17940 SR 55, Baker, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, National Guard Armory, 167 Freedom Way, Moorefield, WV

Jackson County

8:30 AM – 12:00 PM, Ravenswood Senior Center, 511 Washington Street, Ravenswood, WV

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Jackson County Armory, 8832 Point Pleasant Road, Millwood, WV

Jefferson County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Shepherd University, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

12:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV

4:30 PM – 6:30 PM, Washington High School, 300 Washington Patriot Drive, Charles Town, WV

Kanawha County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Schoenbaum Center, 1701 5th Avenue, Charleston, WV

Lincoln County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, West Hamlin Food Fair, 11 Lincoln Plaza, West Hamlin, WV

Logan County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV

Marshall County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

Mason County

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Leon Town Hall Parking Lot, Main Street, Leon, WV

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, RC Byrd Locks and Dam, Apple Grove, WV

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, Point Pleasant Library Parking Lot, Viand and 6th Street, Point Pleasant, WV

Mineral County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Mineral County Fairgrounds, Route 28, Fort Ashby, WV

2:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Mineral County VoTech, 981 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

Mingo County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Williamson First United Methodist Church, 2 nd Avenue and Dickinson Street, Williamson, WV

Avenue and Dickinson Street, Williamson, WV 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department, 68 Farley Avenue, Delbarton, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station 9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Department, Station 5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Pleasants County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, St. Marys Marina, 617 Riverside Road, St. Marys, WV

Putnam County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Putnam County Fairgrounds, 522 Park Road, Eleanor, WV

Randolph County

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Tygart Valley Fire Company, 3534 Seneca Trail, Dailey, WV

Tyler County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Wetzel-Tyler Health Department, 425 S. 4th Avenue, Paden City, WV

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

3:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Kenova Police Department, 1501 Pine Street, Kenova, WV

Wyoming County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV