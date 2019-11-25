CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK)- A sixth victim who died under suspicious circumstances at the VA Medical Center in Clarksburg has been identified.
According to Tony O’Dell, an attorney for the VA victims’ families, Russell Posey, 92 died in July of 2018. Posey had been at the hospital with pneumonia but was getting better when he was transferred to floor 3A. That’s where his glucose levels dramatically dropped.
“His body didn’t get enough oxygen, he ended up having a heart attack. The man actually lived for about 11 days which is a testament to how strong this 92-year-old man was even with someone overdosing on insulin,” said Attorney Tony O’Dell.
According to Posey’s obituary he was a Navy Veteran who fought in WWII. He graduated from WVU with a degree in Agricultural Engineering. He is survived by four children and seven grandchildren.
Posey is now one of five other veterans who have been identified as dying under suspicious circumstances, three have been reclassified as homicides. There are at least ten suspicious deaths being investigated.
The FBI and the VA inspector general are investigating this case. The person of interest has yet to be charged but no longer works at the VA.
Related Stories
- Sixth victim identified in Clarksburg VA death investigation
- Victim’s family speaks out on Clarksburg VA Hospital homicides
- Senator Manchin renews calls for hearings on Clarksburg VA deaths
- Clarksburg VA suspicious death toll rises to 10
- “Person of interest” in VA deaths not a nurse’s aide as claimed
- Congress frustrated over VA death investigation in Clarksburg
- Congress opens investigation into VA deaths in Clarksburg
- 3rd death ruled homicide in Clarksburg VA investigation
- Disturbing new details in Clarksburg VA Hospital deaths
- Congress wants more answers on VA Hospital deaths in Clarksburg
- Federal authorities have person of interest in suspicious deaths at Clarksburg VA Medical Center
- Congressional probe of VA deaths in Clarksburg will wait
- Profiling VA Victims: Felix “Kirk” McDermott
- Veteran identified as 5th suspicious death at Clarksburg VA Medical Center
- U.S. Attorney not giving in to pressure from Senator on VA investigation
- 4th veteran named as potential victim in Clarksburg VA investigation
- Attorney for Clarksburg VA Medical Center victims talks investigation
- New information on VA deaths at Clarksburg Medical Center
- Third family comes forward in VA Hospital death investigation
- More victims hiring attorney in VA hospital death cases
- West Virginia State Lawmakers want answers on VA deaths
- Sen. Manchin tours Clarksburg VA hospital after homicide allegations
- U.S. Attorney issues statement on investigation into deaths at the Clarksburg VA
- Second U.S. Veteran homicide confirmed at Clarksburg VA
- Lawyer: FBI involved in probe of deaths at VA hospital
- Sen. Manchin talks investigation into homicide at VA hospital
- Senator Manchin demands answers after death at Clarksburg VA Center
- Filing against VA Medical Center in Clarksburg claims patient was the victim of homicide