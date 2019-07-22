Skeletal remains found in Raleigh County

SURVEYOR, W.Va. (WVNS) — Deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the discovery of skeletal remains in Surveyor, West Virginia. Raleigh County Sheriff Scott Van Meter confirmed deputies were called to a wooded area near the unincorporated community this weekend.

Sheriff Van Meter says the remains were sent to the West Virginia State Medical Examiner’s Office for further analysis. No further details were given at this time.

