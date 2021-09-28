Skeletal remains found near Fort Spring, West Virginia

FORT SPRING, WV (WVNS)– The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department found skeletal remains in a remote area on Tuesday, September 28, 2021.

According to Greenbrier County Sheriff Bruce Sloan, authorities were still in the process of searching the wooded area near Fort Spring. The Greenbrier County Coroner was also on scene.

No further details have been released.

