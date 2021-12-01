Ski season opens in West Virginia; big economic impact expected

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia is about to get a big, annual economic shot in the arm.

On Thanksgiving Day, Snowshoe Resort opened for skiing in Pocahontas County.

Timberline Resort followed with a preview weekend and is scheduled to open this coming weekend.

Winterplace and Canaan Valley are shooting for mid-December with Oglebay not long after that.

A lot of the schedule depends on the snow-making machines and not mother nature. The West Virginia ski industry is big for tourism.

“During the holiday season, which now we’re upon us, we see a lot of folks coming in from Florida, and from South Carolina, from Georgia, points south. They’ve never seen snow in many cases,” said Joe Stevens, Executive Director, West Virginia Ski Areas Association.

The skiing industry is big for tourism in West Virginia. The West Virginia Ski Areas Association, says the industry creates 5,000 jobs, with a total estimated economic impact of $250 million to the state each year.

For all West Virginia skiing and resort information check West Virginia Ski Areas Association’s website. Also today, the widely respected tourism publication, “Conde’ Naste Traveler,” named West Virginia as one of the best places to visit in 2022.

