‘Slow Down’: Busy summer ahead on I-64

BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — It’s going to be a busy summer on the I-64.

The interstate is currently undergoing its Barboursville Widening Project, and soon the Nitro-St. Albans Improvement Project will also be underway.

The West Virginia Division of Highways wants motorists to remember to slow down in construction zones.

According to DOH officials, vehicles have been speeding through the marked work zone of 55 mph as fast as 115 mph.

In the past five years, more than 1700 car crashes were reported in West Virginia work zones, resulting in 15 fatalities and hundreds of injuries.

Chris Collins, a district manager with the DOH, says the arrival of summer will bring even more traffic and construction workers.

“If they’re entering the traffic or exiting the traffic, there’s at times equipment that would be entering and exiting the interstate and the excessive speeds increase those dangers,” said Collins.

Warren Spry is a former construction worker who commutes on the I-64 from Kenova, he says it’s a scary feeling for road workers.

“You’ve got to watch out for your safety and I’m sure it affects their work with people flying by,” he said.

“I feel like if that’s their choice if they want to risk it and take the ticket then that’s on them, but I’m going to go the speed limit because I’m not going to pay any tickets especially when it’s double the price,” said Seth Phillips, another commuter on the I-64.

According to Collins, the construction for the Barboursville Widening Project is not going away anytime soon.

It’s slated to be finished in 2024.

In the meantime, remember to follow the posted speed limit.

