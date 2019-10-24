Two dead following small plane crash in Jefferson County, West Virginia

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK, AP) – Authorities say two people have died in the crash of a small airplane in West Virginia.

FAA spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen said the Mooney M20 crashed with two people aboard, about 7 miles (11 kilometers) southeast of Eastern West Virginia Regional Airport in Martinsburg at 5:20 p.m.

Jefferson County Sheriff, Pete Dougherty says the crash happened at the end of Hawthorne Avenue in Summit Point. He says the plane caught fire upon impact.

The plane’s origin and destination weren’t immediately known. The FAA will investigate and the National Transportation Safety Board will determine the probable cause of the accident.

