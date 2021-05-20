Smith named Interim CEO of Mountain Health Network

Paul English Smith has been named Interim CEO for Mountain Health Network and President of Cabel Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center. (Photo Courtesy: Mountain Health Network)

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Mountain Health Network and Cabell Huntington Hospital Board of Directors have appointed a new Interim CEO.

The organization says Chief Executive Officer Mike Mullins is departing effective today, Thursday, May 20, to pursue other opportunities.

“Mr. Mullins has served our system well as CEO for the last two years,” said Beth Hammers, Chair, Board of Directors for Cabell Huntington Hospital and Mountain Health Network. “He has led the system’s integration, delivered on planned synergies, and provided structure and stability through the historic pandemic. Additionally, Mullins has been focused on strategic opportunities, such as the purchase of HIMG in 2020. The Board thanks Mr. Mullins for his contributions and wishes him well in his future endeavors.”

Following Mullins’ departure announcement, the Board of Directors named Paul English Smith as Interim CEO for Mountain Health Network and President of Cabel Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center.

“During this time of transition and change, we have confidence in our senior leadership and the vision of our Board to continue to deliver on the Mission of Mountain Health Network of improving the well-being of all we serve through understanding, respecting and meeting their health needs,” said Hammers. “While we have accomplished much over the past few years, we will have many more opportunities to continue meeting our community’s needs. On behalf of the Board, I’m pleased to share that the system is well-positioned for the future and thank the community for their support.”

According to Mountain Health Network, Smith has been General Counsel of the organization since 2019. He had previously served as Vice President and General Counsel at Cabell Huntington Hospital for more than 30 years. Smith will assume Mullins’ duties while the board works to select the next CEO.